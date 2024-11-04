In the election 20 years ago… Thune V. Daschle November 4, 2024 @SoDakCampaigns Remember when things made sense? This was the ad that put John Thune over the top. Where he’s been ever since! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “In the election 20 years ago… Thune V. Daschle”
Pat writes: “This was the ad that put John Thune over the top. Where he’s been ever since!”
I agree. I remember where I was when I first saw it.