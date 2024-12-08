Incoming House Majority Leader taking issue with muppet

From Twitter, incoming Majority Leader Scott Odenbach is spending his time not addressing constituent concerns, but arguing with Oscar the Grouch over what C stands for.

C is for control. C is for communism. pic.twitter.com/vTWNNDLYdA — Scott Odenbach (@ScottOdenbach) December 7, 2024

That’s silly. Everyone knows C is for cookie.

And that’s good enough for me.