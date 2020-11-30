incoming Legislator seeks to regulate marijuana manufacturing

From KELOland News, Legislators are announcing their intention to tighten the regulations around the manufacturing of marijuana products in conjunction with the passage of medical, and possibly recreational marijuana:

Representative-elect Mary Fitzgerald said Monday that South Dakota needs laws on driving while under the influence of marijuana, banning use of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and requiring a state license for making substances such as hash oil.

and..

She also wants to require a state license for manufacturing marijuana concentrates such as hash oil products using flammable solvents such as butane or propane.

She said the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known more generally as THC, can be extracted from marijuana plant material using those solvents that are flammable and explosive.

“It’s very easy to make but it’s also very dangerous,” Fitzgerald said.