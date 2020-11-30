From KELOland News, Legislators are announcing their intention to tighten the regulations around the manufacturing of marijuana products in conjunction with the passage of medical, and possibly recreational marijuana:
Representative-elect Mary Fitzgerald said Monday that South Dakota needs laws on driving while under the influence of marijuana, banning use of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and requiring a state license for making substances such as hash oil.
and..
She also wants to require a state license for manufacturing marijuana concentrates such as hash oil products using flammable solvents such as butane or propane.
She said the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known more generally as THC, can be extracted from marijuana plant material using those solvents that are flammable and explosive.
“It’s very easy to make but it’s also very dangerous,” Fitzgerald said.
5 thoughts on “incoming Legislator seeks to regulate marijuana manufacturing”
Incoming legislator should recognize that they sound like they are reading news stories from 2012 on The Blaze and they don’t understand the industry in the slightest. Also, it’s already illegal to do most/all of those things. Remember that we’re all mostly Republicans and believe in smaller government. We don’t need 57 more laws because somebody in D31 wants to look more conservative to the 7 people who didn’t vote for IM26.
🙂 With Respect.
The US House is poised to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2019 or MORE Act which removes cannabis from Schedule 1 and legalization remains in the hands of the states. The bill’s lead sponsor in the Senate is Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala Harris.
It’s unlikely the bill will pass in the current Senate but after the Georgia runoffs in January Vice President Harris will vote to break a 50-50 tie.
Anyone who believes Howdy Doody Dusty Johnson will vote for it despite overwhelming support for legal cannabis in my home state is delusional.
We need to evaluate what is proposed. We need to adhere to the peoples vote. We need to make sure the processes are understood and exercised correctly. The Legislative Session begins January 12th in 43 days! There will be many discussions and ideas shared.
Carl: you still need to establish an impairment level when operating a motor vehicle.
Making your own hash oil is easy but dangerous. That’s why Colorado made it a felony to produce hash oil without a license. Please google May 17, 2020 Los Angeles Hash Fire explosion. A major explosion happened at a company that was licensed to manufacture hash oil. The purpose of this bill is to protect people. Can you imagine living in an apartment and the building explodes with fire because someone tried to make their own hash oil and lived in the apartment above you.
In the event current court challenges to Amendment A are over-ruled, we need to protect the public with common sense safety laws regarding marijuana. My three bills would apply to medical marijuana also. Thank you
This is the typical rookie mistake. You know not of what you speak. Yes you have been elected, but you have not cultivated any relationships, spoken with your caucus, nor do you know the lay of land.
Getting into the press this early is just grandstanding.