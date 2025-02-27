Saw this on a press release that went out yesterday from the SD Free-dumb caucus. While Rep. Aaron Aylward had been in charge of the group since it’s inception, it appears that the awful human being and State Representative Phil Jensen is now being touted as Chairman of the group:
This is the same Phil Jensen who was stripped of his House Education Committee vice-chairmanship after attacking the Huron School District, among other things.
One thought on “Infamous State Rep. Phil Jensen now president of SD Freedom Caucus”
The Free Dumb Caucus folks have finally gotten to the bottom of the barrel. Truly no credibility whatsoever for any of these baffoons. The clown car continues to take on more and more passengers. Wake up District 33 voters! Jensen being the “leader” of this group does nothing for your district or the state. Defund Phil Jensen!