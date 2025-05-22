Instead of data centers, are we supposed to refer to them as “satan centers?” When you can’t rely on facts, be that crazy person on facebook!

Here’s a facebook post from the anti-pipeline/handcount election goofs that made me laugh out loud this morning.

Why can’t we have nice things like more data-economy jobs in rural communities? Because it may be facilitating the work of the devil!:

“The proper moniker is Demonic Intelligence. I’ve said for decades that the final antichrist system will need to have artificial omniscience (all knowing) to work, as in coerce everyone. There have been many reports of demonic activity manifesting through such as Alexa.”

And it continues..

Satanic data centers, and Saudi-controlled brain chips? This is all from a single post in the Protect S. Dakota Private Property Rights facebook group.

Remember when if you said stuff like this in public, people would look at you funny and move away? (… kids, let’s get away from Mrs. Johnson, she’s not right in the head since she took a bump falling off the porch…). Unfortunately, now we’re stuck with facebook, where everyone’s paranoid freak-flag is flying, and they all seem to feed on each other.

And we wonder why normal people just avoid politics and government anymore. Because this is the kind of nuttiness they have no interest in dealing with.