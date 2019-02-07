Intellectual Diversity Bill moving through legislature, free speech still suppressed, despite promised changes

From the Argus Leader, higher ed promised changes to intellectual diversity policies this past year, but according to some, Universities didn’t deliver.

Now lawmakers are stepping in, and taking matters into their own hands:

The bill comes after the South Dakota Board of Regents revised its policies last year to expand freedom of speech on university campuses. But Rep. Sue Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican and the bill’s sponsor, said those changes should also be enshrined in state law so that they would be harder to roll back by a future board or Legislature. “It’s necessary now more than ever,” she said. And… …Joe Cohn, a lawyer with the national group Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, which promotes free speech on college campuses, said that even with the board’s recent changes on free speech, every university in the state currently has at least one unconstitutional speech code. Cohn also said that bans on student funding to religious and political groups conflict with U.S. Supreme Court rulings. Two SDSU students testified in favor of the bill, saying they have experienced situations where views and speech have been suppressed. “Those challenges are not coming from students and their peers,” said Trevor Gunlicks, chairman of the South Dakota College Republicans. “They are coming from staff and faculty.”

Read the entire story here.

What do you think?

If you’re a Public University student in South Dakota, and believe your views or speech have been suppressed in the past year, drop me a note.

