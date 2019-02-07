Intellectual Diversity Bill moving through legislature, free speech still suppressed, despite promised changes

From the Argus Leader, higher ed promised changes to intellectual diversity policies this past year, but according to some, Universities didn’t deliver.
Now lawmakers are stepping in, and taking matters into their own hands:
The bill comes after the South Dakota Board of Regents revised its policies last year to expand freedom of speech on university campuses. But Rep. Sue Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican and the bill’s sponsor, said those changes should also be enshrined in state law so that they would be harder to roll back by a future board or Legislature.
“It’s necessary now more than ever,” she said.
And…
…Joe Cohn, a lawyer with the national group Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, which promotes free speech on college campuses, said that even with the board’s recent changes on free speech, every university in the state currently has at least one unconstitutional speech code. Cohn also said that bans on student funding to religious and political groups conflict with U.S. Supreme Court rulings.
Two SDSU students testified in favor of the bill, saying they have experienced situations where views and speech have been suppressed.
“Those challenges are not coming from students and their peers,” said Trevor Gunlicks, chairman of the South Dakota College Republicans. “They are coming from staff and faculty.”
What do you think?
If you’re a Public University student in South Dakota, and believe your views or speech have been suppressed in the past year, drop me a note.
this bill is a Godsend—thank you legislators for finally taking action to reduce the rampant political correctness on campus
what goes on here at SDSU is insane in the membrane. the diversity cops patrol this place constantly, and anyone who isn’t liberal is mocked and silenced. there is no marketplace of ideas here. good on pierre for this bill, i’m for it
This bill is a lie and a fraud. The sponsors are dishonestly asserting they are doing something but in the end it will have no effect. What is worse is its use of anti-freedom tactics to address the current anti-freedom environment. Gives away any moral authority to effect meaningful change. A “cure” which is just more of the disease is poison.
The problem on campuses is bigger than anything this bill pretends to address and the delusion something has done will make it worse. Unless we address this in a meaningful manner, the decline of higher education (in particular State institutions) will continue.
I would agree the issues are way bigger than what this bill does. But no where are they claiming this bill is the silver bullet solution to that bigger issue. I view this bill as a beachhead to begin to tackle the larger issues.
Practically speaking there is NO silver bullet solution to fix the overall problems on college campuses. And there is no way you could pass a bill dealing with everything all at once. Just look at the fierce opposition this bill has faced. It has taken decades to create the problems and it will take a long time to fix it. But it has to start somewhere.
The millionaires on the Board of Regents are out there right now trying to suppress free speech and kill this bill. They are sending threatening letters and making threatening calls to legislators. The millionaires protect the liberal who control the campuses so they can get fake “honorary degrees.” It’s disgusting. Good for the strong and true legislators facing down these charlatans. Pass the bill!!
I’m glad to see this increasing the amount of history and civics in college. Right now all we get is just a bunch of liberal “social justice” classes taught by lesbians who hate this country. It’s dumb. The liberals who run this place will never put an end to that . time for action
Where’s the governor on this matter? We need her help fighting for some justice and making our universities better. That’s why I voted for her. She needs to get out there and pass this bill. She supported in during the primaries when she wanted my vote.
According to yesterday’s testimony, “most South Dakota college students currently don’t have to take a class in history, government, economics or literature to graduate.” but they take Lesbian Social Justice Movements 101!
That is appalling. The Regents are a bunch doofas rich guys who were buddies with Daugaard. I say flush them out. They are allowing this to happen. Who elected them? Nobody did!
I agree, pass this bill
Lincoln County Delegate,
I am support your concern. But this is a beachhead in the wrong hemisphere from where the battle has to be. But, it gives the delusion of doing something.
I don’t go for lies because in the end it will make the problem worse. And I say the word lie with full intention. They know it will not be but a droplet in the ocean.
Troy, as someone who typically respects and appreciates your input on this blog, I am curious why you oppose this bill? It is supported by Dr. Jon Schaff at NSU and Dr. Joseph Bottum at DSU, and would protect 1st Amendment rights on campus, as well as make sure students have basic civic understanding. What is your concern?
It is also supported by Dr. Richardson at USD. Here’s more on Dr. Richardson if you are not familiar. (I know Troy is but others may not be). https://www.usd.edu/faculty-and-staff/William-Richardson
I guess we will have to agree to disagree then. I’m sure the bills proponents are not out to deceive anyone and are genuine in their intent. I assume they would be happy to hear you out on your ideas to fix the mess on college campuses. The best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time and the BOR is the biggest elephant in the State.
Pass the bill!
Break the liberal monopoly on campus!
This will do nothing. Absolutely nothing.
The members of the BOR are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate, and that’s where the solution to the problem is to be found.
If the regents don’t get it, kick ‘em to the curb.
BOR now threatening students and legislators for being for free speech. What a world. Pass the bill
Noem awol