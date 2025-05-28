Interesting how many people are abandoning Toby, despite all the cash he dropped.

On the cusp of 4% Toby Doeden for Governor announcing, the 2% Jon Hansen for Governor campaign released this list of politicians endorsing politicians for political office:

There are quite a few on there that I would suspect candidate Doeden thought he had by virtue of dumping money into their campaigns, such as.. well most of them. Tom Pischke certainly saw a lot of Doeden cash, as did many others. I notice Al Novstrup also is eschewing his fellow Aberdonian.

Interestingly, others are announcing that they are separating themselves from Team Doeden on announcement day:

Doeden’s PAC lackey Brian Lewis is also inching away from Toby. No word yet on where he’s going to collect his next paycheck.

Interesting development on the fact that Toby can spend all he wants to try to buy elections, but money can’t buy him love.