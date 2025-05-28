On the cusp of 4% Toby Doeden for Governor announcing, the 2% Jon Hansen for Governor campaign released this list of politicians endorsing politicians for political office:
There are quite a few on there that I would suspect candidate Doeden thought he had by virtue of dumping money into their campaigns, such as.. well most of them. Tom Pischke certainly saw a lot of Doeden cash, as did many others. I notice Al Novstrup also is eschewing his fellow Aberdonian.
Interestingly, others are announcing that they are separating themselves from Team Doeden on announcement day:
Doeden’s PAC lackey Brian Lewis is also inching away from Toby. No word yet on where he’s going to collect his next paycheck.
Interesting development on the fact that Toby can spend all he wants to try to buy elections, but money can’t buy him love.
13 thoughts on “Interesting how many people are abandoning Toby, despite all the cash he dropped.”
Regardless of his candidacy, this was a sharp strategic move by Team Hansen. Dropping it on the same day as Toby’s big announcement makes it a brutal hit. People can argue over the value of endorsements, but for someone with Toby’s ego, this one stings.
Well, depending on how many 2% can capture, maybe he can get to 5%.
That’s fair. I like the move, but you’re right. Beyond rattling another candidate, it likely doesn’t change much.
Turncoat Jamison.
I was going to comment on the same thing. Surprised to see Jamison’s name on this list.
There isn’t a single name on that list that I would want associated with me. The problem with that list is how long it is. We have that many horrible legislators representing our state right now. Yeesh.
I couldn’t agree more…If we get stuck with Hanson SD is in for a world of trouble. Our state will never be the same again.
Sioux Falls resident Al Novstrup may be trying to support local in the Minnehaha County/Metro area while still representing D3 in Aberdeen.
Will Toby now also work to recruit and pay candidates to primary what he sees as traitors?
Read it and weep Doedenites.
With a list like that, you can’t blame Hansen for feeling like the smartest guy in the room.
So, end result? 4% Toby goes to 3% Toby. 2% Jon goes to 3% Jon.
Then…they Indian Leg Wrestle at the Pomp Room!
What ever happened to having enough integrity in a primary to remain neutral?
Many of these bought and paid for in the 2024 primary.