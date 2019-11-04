Ironic tweets.. 6 months late edition

Came across this old tweet yesterday..
I guess SDDP Vice Chair Randy Seiler has been an asset to recently resigned SDDP chair Paula Hawks. As he ‘supports’ a search for her replacement..
(Aren’t vices supposed to take over when their leader resigns? Just asking)
Heidelberger truly is an island unto himself. Anyone know if he files on his tax returns all the cash he’s siphoned off the SDDP?
A desert island. I guess Seiler’s support wasn’t enough for Hawks to salvage the SDDP.
Who is Brooke Abdallah? I see it is spelled the same, is she one of Gene’s relatives?
I believe she is. And she’s also a democrat who was working for the Tim Bjorkman campaign who is now running as a Dem for D31 State Senate.
https://dakotawarcollege.com/dem-staffer-who-disappeared-from-bjorkman-campaign-teeing-herself-up-to-run-for-district-31-state-senate/
Mrs Abdallah is too liberal to get elected anywhere in western South Dakota.