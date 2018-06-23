Is it morning already? Posted on June 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 11 Comments ↓ Someone went around last night stuffing the ‘smear sheets’ (as Anne Beal termed them) from Chip Campbell’s sketchy PAC under doors. Apparently, our room only needed three of them. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It is very simple… If Russell gets the nomination, we WILL have a democrat in the AG’s office! Mainstream Republicans will never support him.
I agree, If Russell gets the nomination South Dakato will have a democrat in the AG’s office. Russell can’t win in the general election with all his baggage of being censored by the state supreme court and fired from a public appointed office.
Though I will throw in Fitzgerald can’t win either. No money and no leadership/management experience. Plus he defended Russell at the hearing Not good decision making ability.
Lance was never a consideration for my vote. However, Fitzgerald impressed me from early in the campaign and I planned to support him. Last night I changed my mind after seeing the negitive stuff being circulated by Chip Campbell. Integrity means something. This shows Fitz lacking in it.
With a few hours to go until the vote, I’m squarely in Jason’s camp.
Randy Seiler has his fingers crossed for Jason.
as a casual outside observer, i’m really picking up a huge vibe that all is not well in republican-land. i dont know what’s going on behind closed doors but i can’t say i’m wildly thrilled about the candidates for AG. seiler is atypical of his party and this can become a mess of historic proportions. please get this right people.
Correct, Ravnsborg is the only candidate that is competitive and will win in November. Russell and Fitzgerald has zero chance of winning. I have been speaking with many delegates and they all are saying the same thing that Russell and Fitzgerald don’t have the expertise and have a lot of baggage.
Isn’t Chip a pastor or something? But I guess so was Jim Bakker. He’s turned into a disappointment.
It is clear to me that for the first time since, maybe ever, the best candidate for AG is a Democrat. Randy Seiler is the total package, and the Republican Party’s best did not step forward for this race. And maybe it is time to have some real checks and balances in Pierre anyway.
Agreed!
Disagree