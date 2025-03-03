Is Justin McNeal the c-lister running against Rounds for US Senate in 2026? Following the breadcrumbs…

Had the lightbulb go off earlier today after I pointed out that goofball mattress guy Chris Larson was chirping about meeting up with someone last week in Pierre who is supposedly going to run for US Senate against Senator Mike Rounds. And while it’s possible that it could be a different c-lister, it makes the most sense that he is referring to the man who could not get on the ballot to save his life last election, failed Republican congressional wannabe/failed Independent congressional wannabe Justin McNeal.

Why do I think he was referring to McNeal?

McNeal was most definitely at the Capitol in Pierre last week when mattress guy Larson was. I happened to be watching House Floor proceedings when I think it was awful Rep. Phil Jensen introduced McNeal in the gallery. So, we know he was in the building.

Mattress guy Larson cited that the person was “roaming the halls on some unspecified business.” Well, McNeal’s Supreme Court case dismissal also took place that same day, on 2/27. That may likely be “unspecified business.”

Mmm.. maybe you think those breadcrumbs are a little light?

Here’s the one that sent up the larger flare for me:

justinmcneal.com only recently went live and on-line. And before you think this was a leftover from his failed congressional campaign(s), according to internet records, this website was just purchased in late December, and is now telling visitors that it’s “launching soon.”

Here’s another item that caught my attention. McNeal still has a $50,000 unpaid loan his failed campaign(s) owe to him:

Is there any way his mess of a congressional campaign is ever going to be able to pay him back. Very, very doubtful, leaving him $50k in the hole. But launch a campaign for US Senate where the dollars are larger, and there are always groups willing to throw cash around if just to be a disruptor, that would be the US Senate.

Remember when Gordon Howie was running for US Senate in the Republican Primary and a related PAC picked up $118k from a Democrat PAC with money from the Soros family? Candidates can and will collect cash and support from a myriad of sources including those who want to try to disrupt a solid Republican officeholder to help beat them up in a primary to weaken them for the general.

No cash coming in to support a race that never launched, versus fundraising for an active US Senate challenger campaign? Running for Senate is the only chance that someone like McNeal could bring in $50k of other people’s money to pay himself back.

To summarize; McNeal at the capitol at the same time his confederate mattress guy who announced he met up with someone running for Senate, JustinMcNeal.com is a website “launching soon,” and Justin has a big campaign loan that’s not getting paid off without a campaign.

It’s entirely possible I might erroneously be making assumptions. But the fact that there’s a new website kind of ties many things together with a bow.

Which means one thing…

… that you need to make sure you get over to RoundsForSenate.com to contribute and volunteer for Senator Mike Rounds. Because especially now, when we need fewer goofballs in office. Very happy to continue to have Senator Rounds doing the job for South Dakota.