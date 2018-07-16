Is Lora Hubbel accusing the Constitution Party Chair of something? Updated!

Posted on by 37 Comments ↓

This just went up on Lora Hubbel’s Facebook page, 2 days after the Constitution party’s convention fiasco, where the convention failed to nominate a candidate because the party of the misfit toys was squabbling:

Is Hubbel intimating some impropriety when she’s throwing out statements about the chair being removed and contracts paying the chair ‘thousands’ with ‘no paperwork’ to act as chair and treasurer?

Sounds like a lot of trash talk from Lora Hubbel who has a tendency to throw a lot of poo (true or not) against the wall to see what sticks. But today she’s flavoring her typical commentary with something that sounds like an accusation.

That could come back to bite Hubbel in the tail.

UPDATE! This just keeps getting better and better!  Here’s another comment under the post:

So, Lori Stacey, the person who is allegedly chair of the Party of misfit toys isn’t a South Dakota resident? Did National Chair Frank Fluckinger sign this letter she’s quoting as well?  If so, it sounds like he isn’t just flucking around here. (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself).

There was also this part…

So is Rick Kreibel a Constitution Party member now as well?  And a note from James Bialota (Under Terry LaFleur’s post on the topic) who also has apparently joined the party of the misfit toys…

37 Replies to “Is Lora Hubbel accusing the Constitution Party Chair of something? Updated!”

  1. Anonymous

    Total chaos w/ the C Party. What next? Chad Haber, Lee Stranahan come in for another party takeover for Governor? Cj Abernathy, Shaggy, Scooby and the gang ride in with the Mystery Machine?

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Terry LaFleur’s claim that Lora Hubbel wasn’t a member of the Constitution Party obviously isn’t true. Unfortunately Lora Hubbel’s claim that Lori Stacey didn’t file the updated statement of organization in 2017 (after Lora resigned as chair) isn’t true either. This is clearly time-stamped 3:55 p.m. on February 6, 2017, and it clearly lists Lori as the chair:
      https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Document.aspx?DocumentID=17698

      If Lori was sent the letter above the day before convention, is it really any wonder that she didn’t attend? Lori has demonstrated extreme patience as Lora ditched the Constitution Party and then vacillated and remained noncommittal about rejoining it. The idea that Lori should have shown up and happily accepted an “award” from Lora under these circumstances is absurd.

      Reply
  3. Anonymous

    Lora is crazy and the Constitutional Party can’t organize a sh!$ sandwich. They are perfect for each other.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous

    GOP pulled off a great convention with record-setting attendance. Democrats failed miserably, and need a do over. And we’re talking about… the constitution party’s internal squabbles between LeFleur and Hubbel playing out mostly on facebook? If I were a Democrat, I’d be loving the constitution party right now!

    Reply
  8. grown ups figure it out

    this letter ( on facebook) is being sent to avoid a public forum…isn’t facebook public…did laugh when I read that part myself

    Anyone joining this band of misfits has got to be crazy

    Reply
  10. Troy Jones

    Does the Constitution Party have a Constitution? If so, maybe they should follow it. If not, are they really the “Aint got a Constitution” Constitution Party?

    Reply
    1. grown ups figure it out

      now that is funny right there….

      I mean the Libertarians, Democrats and Constitution Party all could not follow the law and/or their own rules and we trust them to lead our state?

      Reply
  12. Anne Beal

    So if the CP national chairman doesn’t consider dropping one’s CP registration and running for office as a Republican for most of 2017 and half of 2018 to be a a problem for the CP state party chairmanship, maybe the CP needs a Hubbel Rule of their own.
    But reading that letter from the Constitution Party National chairman, there is nothing to suggest he is aware that for most of her tenure as state party CP chair, Lora was a registered republican. I hope somebody asks him if he knows about that.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Frank Fluckiger has Lori Stacey Derangement Syndrome, and he’d gladly risk blowing up the South Dakota state party the day before the convention if he thought he saw a chance to demote her. Lori isn’t perfect, but Joel Bergan is an over-the-road trucker who’s never wanted the responsibilities of the chair, and Lora Hubbel isn’t an improvement over Lori.

      A little too much top-down control-freak on Frank’s part.

      Reply
  13. Anonymous

    it wouldn’t matter if lora had a letter from justice Roberts saying she was the chair or the constitutional party, unless Lori resigned or was voted out. lora needs a letter or resignation or meeting minutes.

    Reply
  16. Tara Volesky

    You guys are really into this….all because of Lora……I didn’t see the Libertarians or Democrats getting this much attention.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      You mean when the Constitutional Party is decertified as a political party because they fail to get enough candidates to run for office all because of Lora. Yeah that will be fun to watch and even funnier to add to Lora’s resume.

      Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Tara you are the Lt Gov nominee for Lora Hubbel? What party are you registered under now? Hard to keep up with either of you.

      Reply
  21. Charlie Hoffman

    All this bickering and whining and mantel status dreaming reminds me of my grandsons fighting over one toy they all of a sudden each absolutely must have right now with no idea why.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Fighting so hard for last place. Last place could at least insure a nice cold beer purchased by the others but with these goof balls it’s all sour grapes.

      Reply
  23. Anonymous

    What we will all have to put up with if Lora is certified as the Constitution Party candidate for governor is Lora showing up at a congressional forum demanding to speak, and claiming it is a conspiracy that she wasn’t invited to debate the candidates for Congress.

    We can only hope and pray this shitshow doesn’t meet the filing deadline.

    Reply

  24. Pingback: Battle of the Constitution Party Conventions! – South Dakota War College

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.