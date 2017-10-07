Is TakeItBack.org going to change their name to TokeItBack.org? Weiland combining couch voting with pot legalization & killing grandma petitions.

Slick Rick Weiland is announcing a new partnership today with the pot peddlers of South Dakota, New Approach, SD, and they are trying to combine their efforts at couch voting with New Approach’s efforts to legalize pot and grandma-killing in South Dakota:

Since they’re aligning with the people trying to make illegal drugs easier to get, is Weiland’s “Take it back” now going to change their name to “Toke it back?” Or maybe Take it back, Dude..

Anyway you slice it, just another reminder to be very careful what you consider signing. because the axis of electoral evil is trying to make it a package deal.

Facebook Twitter