Is that the best they have? Dems want to rename Department of corrections to Department of hugs.

From session:

Senate Bill 192

Introduced by: Senator Smith

An Act to rename the Department of Corrections.

Be it enacted by the Legislature of the State of South Dakota:

Section 1. That a NEW SECTION be added to chapter 1-15:

The term “Department of Corrections,” whenever it is used in this code, means “Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.” The code commission, in future supplements and revisions of the South Dakota Codified Laws, shall substitute the term “Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation” and its derivatives for the term “Department of Corrections” and its derivatives.