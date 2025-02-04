From session:
Senate Bill 192
Introduced by: Senator Smith
An Act to rename the Department of Corrections.
Be it enacted by the Legislature of the State of South Dakota:
Section 1. That a NEW SECTION be added to chapter 1-15:
The term “Department of Corrections,” whenever it is used in this code, means “Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.” The code commission, in future supplements and revisions of the South Dakota Codified Laws, shall substitute the term “Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation” and its derivatives for the term “Department of Corrections” and its derivatives.
The term “secretary of corrections,” whenever it is used in the code, means “secretary of corrections and rehabilitation.” The code commission, in future supplements and revisions of the South Dakota Codified Laws, shall substitute the term “secretary of corrections and rehabilitation” and its derivatives for the term “secretary of corrections” and its derivatives.
Are they kidding?
Is intentionally trying to look more nurturing on crime and coddling murderers the best that Democrats have this year, as they attempt to show proof of life to their party registrants?
Not exactly a winning strategy in South Dakota.
One thought on “Is that the best they have? Dems want to rename Department of corrections to Department of hugs.”
The dems have yet to capitalize on the rift in the gop and do any meaningful reforms.