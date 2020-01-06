Is the story quality slipping at the Argus? Posted on January 6, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 3 Comments ↓ From the fall of the county prosecutor to pet names? That’s a bit of a tumble in story quality at the Argus. I’m not sure what’s worse. That it’s a top of the website story… or that it took both of them to write it. 🙂 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
I’m guessing “McGowan” didn’t make the list.
ok. That’s funnier than noting they wrote both stories.
Know who is worse than the young Mssrs. Ellis and Sneve? That other young woman. The Argus is just rotting there on the spindly vine.