Isaac Latterell called out in postcard for his sponsorship of HB 1235 Anti-Vaxxer measure.

It looks like Lee Qualm wasn’t the only one called out for his sponsorship of the anti-vaccination House Bill 1235 measure a couple of months ago:
Isaac Latterell was also called out via a postcard to his legislative for his sponsorship of the measure.
I haven’t seen this card in Pierre yet, so what organization is paying for this, and will they be targeting Monroe, or did they? Thanks.
Where is the trump facepalm card?
Good. Latterell is a creep with his porn bill. Gotta be something deep in that closet.