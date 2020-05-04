Isaac Latterell called out in postcard for his sponsorship of HB 1235 Anti-Vaxxer measure.

It looks like Lee Qualm wasn’t the only one called out for his sponsorship of the anti-vaccination House Bill 1235 measure a couple of months ago:

Isaac Latterell was also called out via a postcard to his legislative for his sponsorship of the measure.

  1. Anonymous

    I haven’t seen this card in Pierre yet, so what organization is paying for this, and will they be targeting Monroe, or did they? Thanks.

