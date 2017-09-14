It’s Throwback Thursday, and a blast from the past! I’ve opened up “SDWC Classic,” at least for a while.

I was looking at a referral from my ancient SDWC website on blogspot before natural evolution forced me to update for better control, when I noticed that it’s also “Throwback Thursday.”

And I thought… “well, why not dust off the old website and push the doors open on it again?”

So for fun, I’ve reactivated dakotawarcollege.blogspot.com, which you might consider ‘SDWC Classic,” which is an archive of all my posts from 2005 through 2007. Lots of good stuff in there from the wild and wooly early days of the SD Blogsophere!