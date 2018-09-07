Jack Kolbeck Announces His Re-Election for the Senate Seat in District 13 (Sioux Falls)

Jack Kolbeck is announcing his re-election for the District 13 Senate Seat. Jack has been a businessman and involved with Sioux Falls for over 43 years. South Dakota has much to be proud of and we look forward to Jack for continual support for Sioux Falls and the State of South Dakota.

Jack Kolbeck is an active member in the Sioux Falls community. He is a 35 plus year member of the Sioux Falls Downtown Lions Club, A Board Member for The Legends for Kids, a member of the South Dakota Softball Hall of Fame, is active with Senior softball in Sioux Falls and South Dakota. He has worked for family-owned, independent, and small businesses his entire life.

Jack Kolbeck has a unique vision for South Dakota. He believes in a balanced budget for South Dakota. He is concerned that taxes in both Sioux Falls and South Dakota are growing too fast. He believes in the right to work. Besides wanting a balanced budget, Jack thinks government is too big and will vote for less government from Pierre. He is an avid hunter and is Pro-2nd Amendment. In Pierre, Jack will fight for quality education for the children of Sioux Falls and South Dakota. Jack is Pro-life. He believes in quality Medical attention and long-term care for the elderly and our veterans.

Jack Kolbeck was born in McCook County South Dakota and raised on a family farm. He is a graduate of South Dakota State University where he earned his degree in economics. Jack and his wife Muriel have been married for 40 years. They have 3 children and 8 grandchildren.

