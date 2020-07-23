Jacksonville part of GOP National Convention canceled

Well, that’s the pits.
I was ready to go to Florida to be a delegate for South Dakota to the Republican National Convention￼… and now that’s not going to happen.
Disappointing, but in the age of coronavirus it looks like we all have to make due with virtual meetings.￼
Is Pischke keeping all that money?
TP didn’t make the final cut anyway.
The tone sure has changed in the past few days. Encouraging masks, cancelling events, wearing different color tie? I think his new campaign manager finally got through his head. It’ll be interesting to see if Kristi’s views follow.
Now that Trump is encouraging masks and cancelling events, right on cue, NPR is wailing that if we keep avoiding the virus we will never achieve herd immunity. All this social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing will result in the virus never going away, and it will be Trump’s fault.
5 AM this morning: NPR delivers the bad news:
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/07/24/894148860/without-a-vaccine-researchers-say-herd-immunity-may-never-be-achieved
This fall I am looking forward to the campaign to eradicate the MMR and Tdap vaccines in order to grow herd immunity in those areas as well. I was particularly intrigued to hear that Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin would never have been successful in developing their respective vaccines until herd immunity had been reached across the United States. In fact, after becoming paralyzed from the waist down, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was quoted as saying, “Yes! Herd immunity!” No, really, the story is stupid (hence it didn’t make it into either the 7:00 a.m. or 8:00 a.m. roster on SDPB) and herd immunity is not the first step, nor a necessary component/goal, in developing a vaccine.
Anne, reading comprehension on your end is sorely lacking. I suggest you actually bother to read the entire article you posted.
Fox said the same thing months ago. Trump is just (a) behind.
https://www.foxnews.com/health/will-heard-immunity-work-against-coronavirus
Oh Kristi’s views most certainly will follow, and she and Corey Lewandowski will spin it that Dear Leader is doing this for us, not just because of his polls continually sucking eggs.
You mean the Corey L that makes fun of children and cheats on his wife? GOP is all about Christianity and family values. Just don’t look behind the curtain.
GOP is not about Christianity so lets be honest. Christians in general vote GOP because this is the only party that will defend us. Just like anything, being a Christian is a personal choice, and news flash we are not perfect, we sin and make mistakes. The folks on the other side of the fence deal in absolutes and group think. I could tear down the Democrat party easily for their shear hypocrisy all day long with real world examples but, it would be a waste of time because most rational people know this already. The GOP is a party in which the major players are also corrupt and insincere. Most of us would pay good money to get rid of McConnel, Graham, etc. They are Democrat light and traitors to this country. just like the Dem Party
That doesn’t really seem to be the case since McConnell and Graham have been around for decades. You don’t have to pay, just vote them out.
Wow there is a lot to unpack there. However, just because your Dear Leader throws the term “traitor” around so dangerously, just because someone doesn’t agree with you doesn’t make them a traitor.
Where is Lederman running his mouth that we should find a less restrictive measure and coronavirus isn’t that big a deal?