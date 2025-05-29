Jamie Smith enters race for Sioux Falls Mayor; others to follow.

Dakota News Now is reporting that State Senator Jamie Smith is already looking for another political job as he prepares to join the race for Sioux Falls Mayor:

This is coming after serving as State Senator since January of this year, giving him a tenure of 5 months as State Senator. Smith previously had been the Democrat candidate for Governor against Kristi Noem in the last election, receiving roughly 35% of the vote, closer to 45% in Minnehaha County. However, Noem did out-poll Jamie Smith in both Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties, which make up the Sioux Falls Metro area.

State Rep. Greg Jamison was also expressing an interest in the article linked to the facebook post.. but that comes at at interesting moment, after Jamison has aligned himself fully with the Hansen for Governor effort, endorsing him for Governor after he was named as a House Majority Whip earlier this year. In a contest for Mayor, it might earn him some endorsements from the Hansen confederates, but not necessarily all the legislators, by far. Not to mention it does little to reach out to the City’s heavy financial hitters needed to run the mayoral contest.

The 800 lb gorilla yet to tip her hand, and not mentioned in the article is SD Trucking Association/SD Auto Dealers Association President/CEO Christine Erickson. Christine is a former member of the South Dakota House of Representatives and at-large member of the Sioux Falls City Council, and is expected by many to announce her intentions for the race soon. Having previously served as the at-large Council member, she has the advantage of having ran city-wide on a couple of occasions. She will likely be the person to beat in the contest, having wide contacts in state politics, and significant resources to draw on.

There will be others, Joe Batcheller, the zombie guy, and another one or two rumored, but we’ll see. The field will tighten up quickly as the next big race in South Dakota politics heats up.

Stay tuned.