Jeff Barth uses office to trash talk Sioux Falls Mayor, call names

You have to wonder if this is the decorum that Jeff Barth plans to bring to Pierre, as captured by the Argus Leader:

Read about it here.

So when Mayor TenHaken won’t give Jeff his way when the county hasn’t asked about placing ballot boxes, Sioux Falls County Commissioner Barth calls him a p*ssy from the dias?

Apparently his campaign message for his District 25 House race must be “we need more name calling in politics.”