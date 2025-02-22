Jim Eschenbaum new Chair of South Dakota Republican Party

Hot off my texts from party insiders – on ballot 2 at the Central Committee meeting, Ezra Hayes received 94 votes, and anti-pipeline activist Jim Eschenbaum received 103, making him the new chair of the SDGOP.

We’ll see how long this lasts. The job is a lot more than claiming you hate pipelines.

Next up will be a Vice-chair race between anti-pipeliner Sara Steever and Janet Jensen, infamous State Rep Phil Jensen’s wife.

(His first action as chair is to allow the Meade County chair to continue to running the elections. Way to take command, Mr. Chairman!)