Johnson Announces Guests for Trump’s Joint Address

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced that Meade County Sheriff Pat West and Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe will join him for President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress.

“The law enforcement community is well acquainted with the effects of the Biden Administration’s soft-on-crime policies,” said Johnson. “President Trump’s leadership is a welcome change for our men and women in blue. I’m glad Sheriffs West and Howe will be able to hear how the President will partner with our law enforcement community to make America safe again. Law and order has returned to America.”

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Congressman Johnson for the opportunity to attend the upcoming State of the Union Address in Washington, D.C. It is truly an honor to witness firsthand President Trump’s address to the nation,” said Sheriff West. “This event underscores the significant accomplishments achieved under the President’s leadership and highlights his vision for the future. Attending the State of the Union Address is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and I am deeply appreciative of this opportunity.”

“I’m sure that being personally present while the President of the United States addresses a Joint Session of Congress will be an unforgettable experience,” said Sheriff Howe. “I appreciate and am honored by Representative Dusty Johnson’s invitation to attend this important event.”

Sheriff Pat West was first elected in 2022. Prior to being elected, he served South Dakota as an agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation for over 20 years. Sheriff West has worked on cases in Meade County and western South Dakota caused by the opioid, methamphetamine, and fentanyl crises. He’s also worked on sex trafficking cases, like when he and other law enforcement agencies found a missing 13-year-old girl, who had been abducted by a 33-year-old male sex offender.

Sheriff Andy Howe was first elected in 2002. He also serves as South Dakota’s delegate to the Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center, advocating for support for the Regional Information Sharing System, which helps law enforcement at all levels to facilitate information sharing for criminal investigations and protecting officers. Sheriff Howe has assisted in the arrest of a suspect involved in a fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old girl.

