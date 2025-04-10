Johnson Applauds House Passage of Budget Resolution

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) released the following statement after voting to pass the budget resolution, unlocking the reconciliation process:

“Passing the budget resolution is a key step in the reconciliation process to extend Trump tax cuts, unleash American energy, and keep our borders secure,” said Johnson. “I was proud to vote YES to pass this legislation, allowing the Senate and House to work together to identify key reforms to ensure our federal government operates at its highest, most efficient capacity, and implement conservative policies.”

