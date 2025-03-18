Johnson Bill Prohibits 340B Health Care Facilities Savings for Transgender Surgeries

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced the No 340B Savings for Transgender Care Act to prohibit covered entities in the 340B drug program from using their savings to offer free or discounted procedures such as transgender surgeries or hormone replacement therapy.

“Transgender surgeries do not qualify as essential, life-saving health care,” said Johnson. “Low-income families and rural communities rely on programs like 340B for their health care. Ensuring these dollars are spent where they are needed the most will keep the program sustainable and as effective as possible to help those in need.”

“The 340B program was created to help safety net providers deliver vital healthcare services to America’s most vulnerable communities,” said Riley Gaines, an outspoken advocate on transgender males competing in women’s sports. “But this crucial program has been hijacked to fund and promote dangerous and elective procedures disguised as ‘gender-affirming care’ – including chemical and surgical castration. This blatant misuse of taxpayer dollars diverts resources away from the program’s true mission: addressing urgent health needs and fighting real public health crises. The No 340B Savings for Transgender Care Act is a necessary step to protect the integrity of this program and ensure federal funds go where they’re truly needed. I applaud Congressman Johnson for his courageous leadership in standing up for the most vulnerable and giving a voice to those who have none.”

The No 340B Savings for Transgender Care Act would:

Prohibit 340B entities from using savings derived from participation in the 340B program for transgender services. This includes sex reassignment surgeries and hormone treatments for the purpose of gender alteration of a transgender individual.



The No 340B Savings for Transgender Care Act is cosponsored by U.S. Representatives Austin Scott (R-GA), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Michael Rulli (R-OH), Mike Ezell (R-MS), Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Barry Moore (R-AL), and John Rose (R-TN).

Read full bill text here.

Background on 340B:

Congress created the 340B program to help safety-net providers spread scarce federal resources. Drug manufacturers provide outpatient drugs at discounted prices. This in turn allows covered entities to utilize the savings from what they would have spent on full-priced medicines to provide more services for their communities. The 340B drug program is a crucial component to serving the needs of patients in rural America.

However, some entities are abusing this by using their participation in this federal program to push their gender ideology. For example, Howard Brown Health – a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Chicago, IL – publicized that they utilize their 340B status to fund services like, “hormone therapy, group therapy, and gender-affirming surgical navigation.”

Riley Gaines is a graduate from the University of Kentucky where she was a 12x NCAA All-American swimmer. In 2022, Riley competed against a trans-identifying male swimmer, Lia Thomas, at the NCAA championships. Since directly experiencing the injustice of allowing men in women’s sports and women’s locker rooms, Riley has been outspoken on why this issue is blatantly unfair and harmful to females.

