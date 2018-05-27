Johnson campaign sends Cease and Desist letter, calling Krebs ad “exaggeration.”

From KSFY News, the Dusty Johnson campaign sent out a Cease and Desist letter to TV stations calling the recent Shantel Krebs attack ad that was rolled out an “exaggeration,” at best, if not outright untrue:
“The reality is that I was asked to serve to help eliminate a $127 million budget deficit without raising taxes,” Johnson said. “And I was happy to do that as Chief of Staff, but it simply didn’t happen in the timeline that secretary Krebs alleged.”
The ad goes on to say Johnson used a state plane for personal business and vacations, something else he said, just isn’t true.
“Things like luxurious vacations, I don’t know what that is,” Johnson said. “I never used any state assets to attend any personal events and nobody’s brought forth any proof to the contrary.”
An attorney for Johnson’s camp sent a cease and desist letter to KSFY News calling the ad, “defamatory,” and asking that it be pulled in, “any and all forms.”
and..
“Everything in the ad is an exaggeration if not outright untrue,” Johnson said. (note, article mistranscribes, but video had this correct quote -pp) “I understand that campaigns that are nervous about losing start to stretch the truth a little bit, but this has gone too far. At some point, facts matter.”
Desperation.
Wow now we are being moderated. Is there free speech left. I thought conservatives were for free speech. What a joke the Republican Party is. I use to be a Republican but I’m still a conservative so it’s impossible to be a Republican in SD if you are a conservative. Why are comments moderated? If you are worried about comments than just suspend them all instead of allowing what you want posted.
1–you want your own blog go right ahead
2–the rules have always been that it has to be on topic
3–if you have a problem why don’t you send the moderator an email instead of crying out here in public, hardly something a conservative does–whine
#1, what are you talking about? #2, this is off topic. If something went wrong, send me an email and ask.
why is Dusty using an out of state law firm?
That lawyer of the letter head, Reid LeBeau, is a Pierre kid and childhood friend of Dusty’s. He specializes in election law; he’s done compliance work for SDGOP in the past.
Thank you for the clarification and explanation.
Dusty threatens local SD television stations because he doesn’t like Shantel’s commercial? Why didn’t he send the desist order to the campaign paying for it? Is rule by intimidation his idea of governance?
As I said in an earlier post, Shantel made this allegation so she has to prove it. That said, I don’t see Dusty addressing the issue head on. He hasn’t denied using the state plane to taxi him back and forth from Pierre to his home in Mitchell at exorbitant cost to the taxpayers. Makes me wonder if he did do that.
It’s damn expensive to fire up a turboprop plane for short flights, and the taxpayers shouldn’t be running an air taxi service to subsidize his choice to commute from Mitchell. If Dusty got the ok to do that instead of driving himself to and from work it would really tick me off. It should tick off any fiscal conservative. I don’t know if this happened, so somebody come up with the proof one way or the other.
I thought it was explained that the plane would leave Pierre with other people, and pick Johnson up in Mitchell on their way. It made more sense than making him drive to Pierre to board the plane there. If that’s not how it worked that should be clarified.
Dusty has addressed this issue with at least two media outlets.
Dusty is no such Conservative, he’s the teacher’s pet !
Slimeball krebs tactics. (Try) to look pretty on camera and throw mud behind the scenes. Not the first time she has done this, ask the Noem campaign.
What else has she done, don’t leave us hanging.
What about all of the negative mailers we are getting about Shantel?? Is she not supposed to remind the people that Dusty quit the PUC after 6 days? That to me is more important to know than the plane flight. A pattern has formed…quit…quit….
The Krebs campaign is taking a nosedive. It is too bad and it really makes her look bad after a terrible strategy. Always thought she was better than this. Guess not. 🙁
Just like Krebs probably hated the postcards. Noone likes to be on the receiving end.
Shantel should stay where she is at….gonna be a tough day for her in a week
Postcards come out hitting krebs on her votes.
Dusty hits Krebs on taxes.
Krebs hits dusty on plane use.
Krebs runs ad.
Outside groups keep hitting her.
Dusty complains.
I dont like any of the ads or negativity. I think they are low.
The gov race is going to get all the attention in the final 10 days.
It’s too bad that 4 people used to get along and now they wont like each other.
Johnson wouldn’t be complaining if he didn’t think the ad was effective. Negative campaigns are slimy and I dont like them. They both made Tapio non existent. They all three disappoint me.
I’m still a proud supporter of Marty.
Once Krebs proudly displayed an endorsement by Rep. Steve King, I figured there was no low to which she would not stoop. At this point she’s made it clear she’s the worst candidate in the primary, and considering Tapio’s track record that is an accomplishment.
Wish we had more polling….has anyone seen any polls for this race at all?
legitimate ones
This all looks like the “Full Dusty” to me….
inside the final 10 days..how much mud can they sling and how effective will it be?
KSFY says they cannot censor political ads? They could pull the ad if they wanted to. Good on you, KSFY. Free Speech is the American way;)
Dusty doesn’t have to “counterpunch” with a negative ad, but he could respond with some conviction. Did he resign after 6 days, he says the timeline is exaggerated, but neglects to offer up the truth. How many days was it? Shantel says 6. Dusty says that’s exaggerated. Okay? You want to talk facts, then tell us some.
Dusty admits every claim in the ad is an exaggeration and is not outright untrue. So, you did use the plane for personal use and a vacation on taxpayers dime? Are you willing to address the facts on all the claims in the ad? How about that pro-amnesty claim?
Read, KM. Pat above writes that:
“(note, article mistranscribes, but video had this correct quote – pp)”
Dusty’s quote on air is actually that everything is an “exaggeration, if not outright untrue.”
I did read and then listened several times. I hear… is not outright untrue and like pp points out, it transcribes as… is not outright untrue. Dusty says it’s an exaggeration, the truth is being stretched. So is it true or not true? I could be wrong, but again Dusty was not that convincing.
Another example of where I’m still left questioning is “luxury vacation”. What’s his definition of luxury? Maybe a weekend trip to Yankton is not luxury to him, but to others it is. I think anonymous 2:02am is on to something. Will we see his children and wife on a list of passengers who caught a plane ride on the taxpayer’s dime? Maybe?
Where’s Daugaard? Why hasn’t he stepped up? He did give Dusty a recommendation, right?
KM,
I found this article 20 days after the Nov 2 election announcing dusty as chief of staff
http://www.mitchellrepublic.com/news/1530306-dusty-johnson-be-daugaards-chief-staff-area-natives-also-named-administration
Great research, I like it. Let’s talk…
Dusty was elected Nov. 2nd. Daugaard made the “team” announcement Nov. 22nd. Prior to that he was in San Diego and CO Springs, was he in contact with Dusty (& others) during that time? Probably, it’s easy to control the timeline.
Why is the claim 6 days? That’s a pretty specific number. Was Dusty elected PUC, then had to serve for 6 days before Daugaard could officially replace him?
I think there were talks in the works between Dusty and Dennis, about the plan, long before the election was called.
Remember Dusty was the PUC commissioner and this was his re-election…so any thought of having to serve so many days is wrong….he was already there.
Next, this happened in November..before he was sworn in for a second term.
I have always thought there was more to this….see Chris Nelson was Sec of State and lost to Noem for Congress and so was in need of a job…so move Dusty over here, move Chris to PUC and everyone protected.
Same with Jackley coming in early to get a leg up on running for AG as an appointment when Larry Long just has to take a judgeship early. So then Jackley runs as the incumbent.
#clean the swamp
Well-done! The Argus should take us on, I always thought journalists lived for news like this?
As usual it’s not what you know, but who you know.
I’ll help you drain the swamp;)
I wish I knew how to get in touch with you. The more allies the better in cleaning the swamp.
What… and take the risk of being seen with a racist, bigot, Islamophobia-ist and active KKK member;)
That’s nice, I’ll certainly be around SDWC and I’m sure we’ll get to have more discussions.
Patriots together… strong.
THUMBS UP!
Mitch told them not to.
Let us see the evidence. Every airplane should have a log book with all passengers listed for each flight. Show us all the times Dusty was picked up or dropped off with a government airplane.
Seems like Dusty and his minions can sure dish it out, but not so good at taking it.
Part of this is related to the problem that some people think flying is luxurious, enjoyable or even comfortable. It is none of those things, it is just fast. And noisy and cramped and awful and if you throw in an overnight stay on the dirty carpet at Denver or Chicago, trying to figure out what those stains on the ceiling are, it’s hell.
But the airlines’ advertisements make it look absolutely divine, so people who haven’t flown get funny ideas about it.
I think a politician’s travel experience is indicative of how willing he or she is to suffer on behalf of the taxpayers.
I love your passive-aggressive comments, is that on purpose?
You’re comparing flying commercial to flying private? I guess that’s one way to look at it.
Flying on the taxpayer’s dime is certainly luxurious. Free is the way to be.
If the governor wants to make those arrangements so he has more and easier access to staff, it’s his call. That’s what the plane is for.
It’s not like he was using state equipment to raise campaign money.
I agree….it is a matter of purpose…did Dusty use it for work as catching a ride ont he way or for personal purposes…so far all I have seen is a general accusation…show me the proof
The governor can make that call, he should not have. Easier access? How about live-stream, that’s even easier. Dusty is not controlled by the governor, he could’ve said no. Should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The plane is for business, not pleasure.
Ouch… Dusty won’t use that line, he’s an optimist and refuses to counter-punch.
The attacks that are loosely based in reality are no surprise considering who Shantel hired to run her campaign. https://www.politico.com/story/2016/02/ted-cruz-tricks-jeff-roe-219945
I do not like these “advisors” no matter who is hiring them…..making a business of attacking good people.
Anne,
You nailed it, I was a state employee and flying on a plane was neither a luxury or a privilege. It was a time machine which allowed us to be in more places every week in service to the people of South Dakota. Shantel has only exposed her small-mindedness and unfitness for this office.
and I hope she never takes a plane to get anywhere….gonna be some long drives for her to DC if she would win…
The Real Full Dusty finally got the spotlight. He admitted to meeting with the group responsible for attack ads. Out of state lawyers, never Trump, moderate secret money group, and misuse of taxpayers funds. Dusty is more of the same corrupt politician that will sell out the voters to get elected. I’m tired of special interest groups buying candidates and candidates lying about it.
One thing is for sure, however the election shakes out Dusty has handled himself with class. He can be proud of his campaign and all the people that have helped him out.
I have yet to get a letter from Dusty’s lawyer for proving the $127 million budget deficit is false. Daugaard’s budget was only $ $2 million less than the previous actual spending level, the projected revenue from ongoing sources was $45 million higher than his budget, and the state was receiving extra hundreds of millions in Obama Stimulus funds.
Someone should send Dusty a Cease and Desist letter for using his kids on an ad that is misleading the people of South Dakota regarding the fake budget deficit.
This will undoubtedly make for some awkwardness when Dusty is in D.C., and so is Rounds’s media boy, hair-plugs Krebs.
The aircraft log books and purpose of travel for all passengers is maintained in a fairly robust system of ordering state aircraft travel. As a former state employee who utilized state aircraft for official business, it saves an enormous amount of time if there is a spot on a plane that is already making a trip. It spreads the cost across state departments, and often some portion of the cost is picked up using federal funds. It was more economical to fly 5 or more staff to a meeting and be back home the same day vs. paying for per diem, hotel, state vehicle costs, and possible overtime, not to mention the productivity of not paying for someone to be in a car for 6 hours round trip.
Not seeing any wrong doing here unless there is proof, and those aircraft logs are likely reviewed annually through a Legislative Audit process that would uncover inappropriate use.
Is the plane already making a trip to Mitchell or is that an extra stop to pick up Dusty? I’m not sure you’re being entirely truthful, do you have figures proving the extra stop is economical? You say it is, but you’re not really backing that claim up. And, are we suppose to trust “L” to be familiar with official business and how costs are spread around?
Why can’t Dusty’s reply include details such as yours and maybe even include some data? He seems to be shifting from telling us the facts to talking more about how Shantel is using negativity. How optimistic does he think WH will be? If he lets Shantel walk all over him, is he going to allow that to happen in WH? Maybe it’s best he stay in SD where he’s safe from negativity.