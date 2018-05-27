Johnson campaign sends Cease and Desist letter, calling Krebs ad “exaggeration.”

From KSFY News, the Dusty Johnson campaign sent out a Cease and Desist letter to TV stations calling the recent Shantel Krebs attack ad that was rolled out an “exaggeration,” at best, if not outright untrue:

“The reality is that I was asked to serve to help eliminate a $127 million budget deficit without raising taxes,” Johnson said. “And I was happy to do that as Chief of Staff, but it simply didn’t happen in the timeline that secretary Krebs alleged.”

The ad goes on to say Johnson used a state plane for personal business and vacations, something else he said, just isn’t true.

“Things like luxurious vacations, I don’t know what that is,” Johnson said. “I never used any state assets to attend any personal events and nobody’s brought forth any proof to the contrary.”

An attorney for Johnson’s camp sent a cease and desist letter to KSFY News calling the ad, “defamatory,” and asking that it be pulled in, “any and all forms.”

and..

“Everything in the ad is an exaggeration if not outright untrue,” Johnson said. (note, article mistranscribes, but video had this correct quote -pp) “I understand that campaigns that are nervous about losing start to stretch the truth a little bit, but this has gone too far. At some point, facts matter.”