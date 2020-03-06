Johnson Commends USDA Plan to Move Forward with Labeling Changes

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) commended U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Purdue who stated, in response to committee questioning by Johnson, that USDA was considering new Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) labeling standards for beef.

Currently, beef that is not raised or slaughtered in the United States can still be labeled “Product of the USA.” At this week’s hearing before the House Agriculture Committee, Secretary Purdue said USDA is exploring a new “Slaughtered and Processed in the USA” label. Beef products processed and packaged outside of the United States would not be eligible for the new label.

“Our current labeling standards aren’t honest with consumers, and Americans deserve better,” said Johnson. “The approach described by Secretary Purdue this week is a much fairer and more accurate way to label beef. I look forward to following USDA’s efforts toward greater transparency.”

