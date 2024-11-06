Johnson Congratulates President Trump
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) released the following statement:
“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his return to the White House. I’m excited for an opportunity to secure the border, grow our economy, and improve the lives of South Dakotans. It’s time to leave behind the burdensome policies of the Biden Administration. I look forward to partnering with Trump and Congress to get America back on track. Let’s get to work.”
One thought on “Johnson Congratulates President Trump”
4 years of bickering and doing nothing. I hope you do start earning you money. The farm bill is 2 years over do. You left a bi-patrician immigration bill on the table because Trump told you to. Do not talk about it, get to work and get some stuff done.