Johnson Congratulates President Trump

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) released the following statement:

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his return to the White House. I’m excited for an opportunity to secure the border, grow our economy, and improve the lives of South Dakotans. It’s time to leave behind the burdensome policies of the Biden Administration. I look forward to partnering with Trump and Congress to get America back on track. Let’s get to work.”

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your return to the White House. I look forward to working with you to deliver wins for the American people. pic.twitter.com/vdIzJSXqjm — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) November 6, 2024