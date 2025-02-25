Johnson, Dingell Reintroduce Bipartisan Legislation to Bolster the Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI) reintroduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation, the Voluntary Public Access Improvement Act, to reauthorize and strengthen the Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program (VPA-HIP) at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program provides grants to states and tribal governments to incentivize private landowners to voluntarily open their lands for public use while upholding private property rights. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

“Encouraging conservation and public access to land through a voluntary program promotes personal freedom and agency, rather than the government’s heavy hand,” said Johnson. “This program’s success will protect outdoor recreation traditions for future generations of South Dakotans.”

“Outdoor recreation like fishing and hunting have always been central to Michigan’s culture and heritage, and continuing to expand access to land for public use is important to continuing these rich traditions,” said Dingell. “The Voluntary Public Access Improvement Act will expand outdoor recreation opportunities nationwide, improve access to the outdoors for all Americans, and bolster critical conservation efforts. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan, bicameral effort to help people get outside and enjoy Michigan’s natural beauty.”

A lack of access to land is a common barrier to participation in outdoor recreational activities such as hunting, angling, and wildlife viewing. The VPA-HIP seeks to address this challenge by expanding public access to land for recreation purposes. The bill increases the program’s funding from $50 million to $150 million over 5 years, from fiscal years 2025 through 2029. This investment would stimulate local economies by supporting jobs in the outdoor recreation economy, specifically in our rural communities. Funding from this program is also utilized to provide assistance to landowners for wildlife habitat improvement and enhancement programs.

The bill is supported by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF), the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, the American Sportfishing Association, Delta Waterfowl, Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever, the National Deer Association, the National Wildlife Federation, and Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC).

“There are dozens of state programs throughout country that help open public hunting access on private lands, but one common thread is that VPA-HIP is the unsung hero that makes much of that access possible,” said Ariel Wiegard, Vice President of Government Affairs for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. “The economic returns for rural communities in VPA-HIP have been shown many times over, and increasing funding for the program is one of our top priorities in the next farm bill. Access is at the core of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s mission, and we thank Representatives Dingell and Johnson and Senators Daines, Bennet, and Marshall for their leadership and support for this very successful program.”

“By reauthorizing and expanding the only federal program specifically designed to increase opportunities for hunters and anglers on private land, the Voluntary Public Access Improvement Act addresses the number one barrier to participation in our sporting traditions, lack of public access,” said Kaden McArthur, Director of Policy and Government Relations for Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. “We applaud the bipartisan leadership of Reps. Debbie Dingell and Dusty Johnson and Sens. Roger Marshall and Michael Bennet on legislation that would expand public recreation opportunities as well as enhance fish and wildlife habitat.”

Read bill text here.