Johnson: House Reconciliation Package, the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” Begins to Turn D.C.’s Spending in the Right Direction

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted to pass the conservative reconciliation package, the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” that will prevent the largest tax hike in American history. The bill delivers $1.6 trillion in savings, which is the largest spending reduction in a generation, secures our borders, and implements commonsense policies to right-size federal programs.

“This bill is a strong conservative work product, and one that is long overdue,” said Johnson. “It delivers a historic spending reduction and roots out abuse of federal programs. These changes are a meaningful attempt to turn our fiscal house in the right direction.”

The three most important parts of the package:

Secures our borders . It will complete 701 miles of primary walls, 900 miles of river barriers, 629 miles of secondary barriers, replace 141 miles of vehicle and pedestrian barriers, and strengthen border surveillance technology. It funds “Remain in Mexico” enforcement and at least one million annual removals of illegal aliens, ensuring immigrants come to the U.S. the right way. Hires thousands of Border Patrol and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel to carry out the mission.

. Avoids a historic tax hike for most Americans and businesses. Without extending current tax rates, the average taxpayer in South Dakota would see a 25% tax hike if the Trump Tax Cuts expire. Without extending current tax rates, a family of four making $71,810, the median income in South Dakota, would see a $1,431 tax increase if the Trump Tax Cuts expire. This is worth about seven weeks of groceries to a typical family of four in the region. Without extending current tax rates, 101,690 South Dakota families would see their household’s Child Tax Credit cut in half. Without extending current tax rates, 94% of South Dakota taxpayers would see their guaranteed deduction slashed in half. Without extending current tax rates, the National Association of Manufacturers expects South Dakota would lose 17,000 jobs, $1.5 billion lost wages, and $3.1 billion lost economic output.

Implements commonsense policies to right-size federal programs and decrease spending . It saves $1.6 trillion over 10 years, the largest spending reduction in a generation. It removes 1.4 million illegal immigrants from Medicaid, protecting the program for the neediest Americans. It removes SNAP eligibility for illegal immigrants, ensuring Americans who need assistance the most receive it. It enforces work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents who receive SNAP or Medicaid benefits, helping to lift them out of poverty. These work requirements will not affect pregnant women, seniors, those with disabilities, or those with young children at home.

.

Linked here is an X thread of 32 conservative wins included in the bill.

###