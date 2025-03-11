Johnson Introduces Legislation to Crack Down on Chinese-Made Fentanyl

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and the Select Committee on China’s Fentanyl Policy Working Group introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to combat the deadly fentanyl crisis and hold China accountable for its role in fueling the epidemic.

“China has been flooding our nation with fentanyl for years, profiting on the destruction and poisoning of American lives,” said Johnson. “Getting tough on China includes cracking down on their money-making fentanyl scheme, which is devastating American families. I’m proud to support this legislation to help make America safe and healthy again.”

“The Chinese Communist Party has deliberately funded the production of fentanyl chemicals, which are sold to cartels and trafficked into the U.S., killing Americans,” said Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar. “This legislation builds on the bipartisan Select Committee’s report from last year and will unite government agencies to disrupt trafficking networks and impose sanctions on those poisoning our country. This is a critical step to hold China accountable and protect American lives from this deadly crisis.”

“The CCP is the leading force behind the fentanyl crisis, and the United States is failing to respond while they profit from the loss of American lives,” said Newhouse. “This Joint Task Force will pool resources across the federal government and respond to this crisis with everything from sanctions to joint drug raids to keep this deadly substance out of our communities. This task force will help President Trump and his administration accomplish his goal of stopping the flow of fentanyl from China across our northern and southern borders.”

“Fentanyl killed nearly 4,000 Pennsylvanians last year and over 200 Americans each day,” Senator McCormick said. “This legislation would empower our federal government to coordinate all the tools at its disposal to combat the trafficking of lethal fentanyl that is ruining American families. I’ve heard from too many families who have lost their loved ones to fentanyl overdoses, I refuse to allow it to continue.”

In 2023, fentanyl was responsible for nearly 70% of drug overdose deaths in America – a staggering and preventable loss of life.

Johnson was appointed to the Fentanyl Policy Working Group in June 2024.

Legislation:

Joint Task Force to Counter Illicit Synthetic Narcotics Act of 2025

This bill establishes a Joint Task Force to counter synthetic narcotics, primarily focusing on opioids like fentanyl. The task force will bring together representatives from relevant federal agencies to conduct joint operations, disrupt trafficking networks, and enforce sanctions. It will focus on international and domestic coordination, including addressing the role of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the opioid crisis. The task force aims to streamline interagency collaboration, enhance legal enforcement, and report regularly to Congress.

In the Senate, the legislation is cosponsored by Senators Dave McCormick (R-PA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Katie Britt (R-AL), and John Fetterman (D-PA). In the House, the legislation is cosponsored by Representatives Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), John Moolenaar (R-MI), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), and Ritchie Torres (D-NY).

Read text here.

###