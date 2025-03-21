Johnson Invites Secretary Rollins to South Dakota

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) invited Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to visit South Dakota and experience the traditions and practices of South Dakota farmers and ranchers.

“It would be an honor to host you in South Dakota to meet some of these hardworking farmers and ranchers,” Johnson wrote. “I would like to invite you to join me in participating in one of the time-honored ranching traditions – an overnight calving this spring or cattle branding this summer. In South Dakota, ranching is a way of life and I would like to provide you a glimpse into the life of these producers who are feeding the world.”

Read the full letter here.

###