Johnson Invites Trump, Burgum to Host Independence Day Fireworks at Mount Rushmore

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) invited the President Trump and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to host a fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore for Independence Day. The last celebration with fireworks at Mount Rushmore was in 2020, during President Trump’s first administration.

“Celebrating our nation’s independence at the foot of Mount Rushmore is quintessentially American,” said Johnson. “Whether it’s fireworks, drones, lasers, or something else, a show brings another level of energy to the patriotic celebration. I hope President Trump and Secretary Burgum can join the festivities at our historic national landmark.”

Johnson has been supportive of fireworks celebrations at Mount Rushmore in previous years and has attended past Independence Day events at the monument.

Read the full letter here.

