Johnson Praises House Passage of COVID-19 Relief Bill

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued a statement following the bipartisan U.S. House passage of a COVID-19 relief package, an effort Johnson has spearheaded with the Problem Solvers Caucus since September.

“Congress finally got its act together. I was proud to vote in support of a tailored COVID-19 relief package that supports our small businesses, schools, and hurting American families,” said Johnson. “It wasn’t a perfect bill, but it’s a good one. While it took far too long to get here, we got a good bill across the finish line. The Problem Solvers Caucus was instrumental in getting this done, and I am grateful I had the chance to be a part of historic bipartisan efforts that serve America.

This is an extraordinary measure that meets an extraordinary challenge. With the distribution of a vaccine, there is light at the end of the tunnel. I’m pleased this bill repurposes funds from previous legislation appropriating only an additional $325 billion. As we turn the corner, Congress needs to prioritize an orderly budget process and fund the government in a fiscally sustainable way.”

The relief package, included in the end of the year omnibus spending deal, includes the following Johnson priorities:

Provides $325 billion to support struggling businesses, including an additional $284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). During the first round of PPP 23,469 South Dakota businesses received a loan which allowed them to keep their employees on payroll.

Allows expenses paid by the PPP loan to be tax deductible in 2020 and streamlines forgiveness for loans under $150,000. These requests came from dozens of South Dakota small businesses.

Provides $20 billion for increased testing across the country, $20 billion to ensure vaccine is available to all at no cost, and $8 billion for vaccine distribution.

Provides $82 billion for schools, including tribal schools and colleges.

Provides $13 billion to support our farmers and ranchers and gives direction to USDA to provide a supplemental payment to livestock producers as partial compensation for disparities between CFAP 1 and CFAP 2. Additionally, biofuels will be eligible for assistance under CFAP, a change of policy under the CARES Act.

Provides indemnities for producers who had to depopulate livestock due to supply chain delays and makes needed investments in small and medium meat processors.

Provides $600 in direct payments to individual Americans and $600 per dependent for individuals making less than $75,000 or married couples making $150,000.

Provides a one-year extension for state & local & tribal funding provided in the CARES Act, a priority of the South Dakota delegation.

Includes Johnson led language to invest $250 million in telehealth.

###