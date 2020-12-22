Johnson Praises House Passage of COVID-19 Relief Bill
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued a statement following the bipartisan U.S. House passage of a COVID-19 relief package, an effort Johnson has spearheaded with the Problem Solvers Caucus since September.
“Congress finally got its act together. I was proud to vote in support of a tailored COVID-19 relief package that supports our small businesses, schools, and hurting American families,” said Johnson. “It wasn’t a perfect bill, but it’s a good one. While it took far too long to get here, we got a good bill across the finish line. The Problem Solvers Caucus was instrumental in getting this done, and I am grateful I had the chance to be a part of historic bipartisan efforts that serve America.
This is an extraordinary measure that meets an extraordinary challenge. With the distribution of a vaccine, there is light at the end of the tunnel. I’m pleased this bill repurposes funds from previous legislation appropriating only an additional $325 billion. As we turn the corner, Congress needs to prioritize an orderly budget process and fund the government in a fiscally sustainable way.”
The relief package, included in the end of the year omnibus spending deal, includes the following Johnson priorities:
- Provides $325 billion to support struggling businesses, including an additional $284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). During the first round of PPP 23,469 South Dakota businesses received a loan which allowed them to keep their employees on payroll.
- Allows expenses paid by the PPP loan to be tax deductible in 2020 and streamlines forgiveness for loans under $150,000. These requests came from dozens of South Dakota small businesses.
- Provides $20 billion for increased testing across the country, $20 billion to ensure vaccine is available to all at no cost, and $8 billion for vaccine distribution.
- Provides $82 billion for schools, including tribal schools and colleges.
- Provides $13 billion to support our farmers and ranchers and gives direction to USDA to provide a supplemental payment to livestock producers as partial compensation for disparities between CFAP 1 and CFAP 2. Additionally, biofuels will be eligible for assistance under CFAP, a change of policy under the CARES Act.
- Provides indemnities for producers who had to depopulate livestock due to supply chain delays and makes needed investments in small and medium meat processors.
- Provides $600 in direct payments to individual Americans and $600 per dependent for individuals making less than $75,000 or married couples making $150,000.
- Provides a one-year extension for state & local & tribal funding provided in the CARES Act, a priority of the South Dakota delegation.
- Includes Johnson led language to invest $250 million in telehealth.
9 thoughts on “Johnson Praises House Passage of COVID-19 Relief Bill”
How are these so-called Republicans cheering for this? It’s yet another massive giveaway to big business and foreign governments. Hundreds of millions of dollars we don’t have, given away to entities that don’t need or don’t deserve it.
America is broken.
Please dont forgot the $10 million for “gender programs” in Pakistan. Such a proud day for America
Why not tell us all the rest of the non-relief crapola in here that you are so proud of? Nothing to praise here, Dusty. Another reason to not vote for you again.
Why is there money for Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt in a bill to bring relief to Americans? Did you really vote for this, Congressman? I am wondering how you were able to come to a decision to vote for this, but have to take a survey to see if you should take a vaccination. A person with integrity would have voted no.
Seriously, what are the other unnamed pork products contained within this bill? I suppose I could read the 6000 pages of it and find out – but you should be telling us what is in here. Not that I don’t appreciate the $600. You bet – gonna come in handy. But Millions and millions to overseas projects that don’t affect US at all. smh. disappointing.
stay at home stoners say thanks!
Can we get a more in depth review of the foreign aid? Washington has had problems with pork spending and fly-by-night foreign aid packages before, but even with the relief this deal feels like a punch in the gut. We listened to months of negotiations, the talking points and sticking points of dishing out more relief to Americans who lost their jobs or businesses that lost income. I don’t recall elected officials openly debating foreign aid.
“I believe this nation hungers for a spiritual revival … to see government once again the protector of our liberties, not the distributor of gifts and privilege. … Government cannot be clergyman, teacher and parent. It is our servant, beholden to us.
Where has the Republican Party gone?
The way of the Whigs.