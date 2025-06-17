Johnson Protects Women’s Sports at U.S. Military Service Academies

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced the Protection of Women in Sports at Military Academies Act to prohibit biological males from competing in women’s sports at United States military service academies.

“This is not a new concept – biological males and females should compete on separate playing fields,” said Johnson. “Our military service academies should remain focused on military readiness – not woke policies.”

“As someone who has personally experienced the consequences of unfair competition in women’s sports, I strongly support the Protection of Women in Sports at Military Academies Act,” said Riley Gaines, an outspoken advocate on prohibiting biological males from competing in women’s sports. “Our nation’s military academies should be the gold standard of fairness, discipline, and integrity—not institutions that sacrifice female athletes on the altar of political correctness. Title IX was designed to protect opportunities for women, and this bill ensures that protection remains intact for the brave young women training to lead our armed forces.”

“Our nation’s military service academies should reflect the highest standards of fairness, merit and opportunity. The idea that female cadets at our elite military schools should have to battle men in athletic programs is dangerous and regressive,” said Beth Parlato, senior legal advisor for Independent Women’s Law Center. “Title IX was exacted to give women equal opportunities to succeed, and this bill affirms what most Americans know: women’s sports are for women. We applaud Rep. Dusty Johnson for protecting the integrity of women’s sports and making it clear that female cadets deserve the same opportunity to train and compete as their predecessors fought for.”

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville introduced identical legislation in the Senate.

“Our service academies should be focused on preparing the next generation of leaders, not woke indoctrination,” said Senator Tuberville. “Unfortunately, under Joe Biden and radical Democrats, the woke mind virus made its way into our great military. Thankfully, President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have refocused the Pentagon on lethality. Allowing men to compete against women in sports at any level is wrong—and it’s especially wrong to use taxpayer dollars to pay for it at our service academies. As a proud grandfather to Rosie Grace, this is personal for me. I won’t stop fighting until the rights of females in this country to enjoy safe, fair competition are protected.”

Title IX was established to ensure equal opportunities for women in sports, and allowing biological males to compete in these categories directly undermines the intent of the law. While the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has failed to implement policies that adequately protect female college athletes, Congress has direct oversight of our nation’s military academies. This issue is not hypothetical—just last year, women’s volleyball teams were forced to either forfeit matches or compete under unfair conditions against teams that included biological males on their rosters.

The Protection of Women in Sports at Military Academies Act is cosponsored by U.S. Representatives Burgess Owens (R-UT), Daniel Webster (R-FL), Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Mike Simpson (R-ID), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA), Robert B. Aderholt (R-AL), Barry Moore (R-AL), Gus M. Bilirakis (R-FL), Gary Palmer (R-AL), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Chip Roy (R-TX), David Kustoff (R-TN), Roger Williams (R-TX), and Jeff Hurd (R-CO).

