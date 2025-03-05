Johnson, Sheriffs Commend Trump Victories After Joint Address

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), Meade County Sheriff Pat West, and Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe released the following statements and videos following President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress.

“I thought it was incredible how [President Trump] wove together these stories about how securing the border actually impacted real people’s lives. I thought it was a powerful speech,” said Johnson.

“I was excited to hear about [President Trump’s] support on continuing to secure the border. I was glad to hear that he recognized law enforcement, military, and some of his accomplishments there,” said Sheriff West.

“I was really happy to see the President talk about support for law enforcement, support for the military, protecting Social Security, keeping fentanyl from coming across the southern border, and taking action against the cartels from Mexico,” said Sheriff Howe.

