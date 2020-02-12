Johnson Sits Down with Captain America

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today sat down with actor Chris Evans to participate in a civic engagement project called, “A Starting Point.”

“If we want to get things done, we have to work together,” said Johnson. “I’m glad Captain America is once again coming to the rescue and working to promote respectful dialogue between both Republicans and Democrats. We live in a world where information is literally at our fingertips, and this project will allow people to go directly to the source for that political conversation.”

Director Mark Kassen (left), Rep. Dusty Johnson (middle), Actor Chris Evans (right)

A Starting Point will launch on March 14th and will feature videos of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle discussing various policies.

