Johnson Statement on House Energy and Commerce Hearing on EPA Refinery Exemptions

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voiced support following notice of a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee hearing on the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Integrity Act of 2019, a bill that Johnson introduced along with Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson (D-MN). The hearing will examine the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) Small Refinery Exemption waivers and mismanagement of the RFS program.

“The EPA’s newly proposed RFS rule does not deliver what was promised,” said Johnson. “President Trump has stood by our ethanol producers and the EPA should follow suit. I introduced the RFS Integrity Act along with the Chairman of the Ag Committee to provide certainty and close the waiver loophole. Our bill looks better every day, and I am encouraged this issue is getting the hearing it deserves.”

The bill is supported by Growth Energy, Fuels America, National Corn Growers Association, Renewable Fuels Association, and the National Biodiesel Board.

###