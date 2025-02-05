Johnson, Steil, Davis, Torres Introduce Resolution Supporting Digital Assets

Washington, D.C. – Today, House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development Chairman Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) Ranking Member Don Davis (D-NC) and House Financial Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI) and Ranking Member Ritchie Torres (D-NY) introduced a House Resolution expressing support for blockchain technology and digital assets.

Following introduction, the Representatives issued the following statements:

“Currently, developers are faced with uncertainty because of a gap in the regulatory framework for commodities and securities,” said Johnson. “Digital assets need a regulatory framework to thrive in America. I look forward to working with Rep. Steil to bring clarity to digital assets.”

“Digital Assets have tremendous unrealized potential,” said Steil. “I am excited to join Congressman Dusty Johnson in formally recognizing the need for Congress to take meaningful action to build a regulatory environment that fosters innovation, protects consumers from fraud, and encourages the development of digital asset technology in the United States.”

“Blockchain technology and digital assets are set to transform industries, enhance our financial system, and provide equitable access to financial services for everyone,” said Davis. “It is crucial to establish a regulatory framework that not only fosters innovation but also safeguards consumers and strengthens the everyday lives of the American people.”

“Blockchain technology and digital assets represent the future of innovation, economic growth, and financial inclusion,” said Torres. “The United States must lead in shaping a regulatory framework that fosters technological advancement while protecting consumers and ensuring transparency. By embracing this next generation, we can create a more equitable financial system that benefits every American.”

Read text of the House Resolution here.

