Johnson Strengthens Second Amendment Rights for Active-Duty Military, RV-ers

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) re-introduced the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act to close gaps in firearm registration paperwork and strengthen Second Amendment rights. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) leads companion legislation in the Senate.

Johnson’s Traveler’s Gun Rights Act passed the House Judiciary Committee in January 2024.

“Many servicemembers and military spouses haven’t been able to obtain a firearm due to gaps in the address verification process,” said Johnson. “This is a commonsense bill to ensure these individuals can practice their Second Amendment rights.”

“As a hunter, a lawful gun owner and a supporter of the Second Amendment, I am committed to protecting the rights of lawful gun owners,” said Rounds. “The laws currently on the books do not go far enough in acknowledging the unique living situations of many Americans, including military families and full-time travelers. These bills would amend the law to remove roadblocks for law-abiding citizens trying to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

“Active-duty military and Americans who travel full-time often use P.O. boxes as their official and legal point of residence,” said John Commerford, Executive Director of NRA-ILA. “Sadly, what works for the IRS is not good enough for the ATF, leaving those who serve or travel full-time in a Constitutional catch-22. We thank Rep. Dusty Johnson for his commitment to defending the Second Amendment for all Americans.”

“Americans, especially our active-duty military members, should never be denied the full spectrum of their Second Amendment rights simply because they use a post office box address instead of a physical address,” said Lawrence G. Keane, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for National Shooting Sports Foundation, The Firearm Industry Trade Association. “This legislation is a simple fix to an overlooked problem that unfortunately disenfranchises law-abiding citizens of their ability to lawfully purchase a firearm. It still requires all the safeguards to ensure firearms remain out of the hands of those who should never possess them. Congressman Dusty Johnson’s leadership on the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act to ensure those with unique living situations are not denied their rights is commendable.”

Legislation:

The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act allows law-abiding RV-ers, active-duty military, military spouses, and others who rely on a P.O. Box for their primary mailing address to obtain a firearm. Currently, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) requires Americans purchasing a firearm to fill out paperwork listing an address. However, the ATF prohibits buyers from listing a P.O. Box or Private Mailbox (PMB) on this form. This prohibition unfairly hurts full-time travelers, many of whom live in their RV year-round and utilize a P.O. Box or PMB in order to receive mail. These alternate addresses can be listed on driver’s licenses, but they cannot be used on the ATF paperwork.

The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act is cosponsored by Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), and Scott Perry (R-PA).

Click here for bill text.

###