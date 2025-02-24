Johnson Strengthens Work Requirements for SNAP

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) re-introduced his America Works Act to reinforce work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Federal law requires ABAWDs younger than 55 years old to participate in work, training, or education for 20 hours a week. However, several states have identified loopholes to not enforce work requirements. Johnson introduced similar legislation last Congress.

“Work is a powerful pathway out of poverty,” said Johnson. “Time and time again, work requirements for able-bodied adults have proven to be effective. My bill makes improvements, including closing loopholes some states use to game the system.”

“The power of work is transformative, enabling Americans to achieve independence and thrive,” said Tarren Bragdon, President and CEO of the Foundation for Government Accountability. “Rep. Johnson’s America Works Act ensures able-bodied adults on food stamps move from dependence to self-sufficiency, strengthening families, communities, and our economy.”

The America Works Act of 2025 would:

Amend the definition of able-bodied adult without dependents (ABAWD) by: Raising the age limits of an ABAWD from 18 to 55 to 18 to 65, consistent with the age individuals become eligible for Medicare. Exempting parents or other member of a household with responsibility for a dependent child under 7 years of age. Currently, any parent or household member with a dependent child under 18 is exempt.

Eliminate states’ ability to group areas with high-unemployment areas with lower-unemployment by explicitly tying waivers to county or county-equivalent unemployment rates. The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 included several reforms to limit states’ ability to misuse waivers for SNAP work requirements, but several states have exploited the geographic waivers through combining areas of low unemployment with areas of high unemployment to maximize their eligibility for SNAP requirements.



The America Works Act is cosponsored by U.S. Representatives Randy Feenstra (R-IA) and Warren Davidson (R-OH).

Read full bill text here.

