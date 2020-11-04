Johnson Thanks South Dakotans Following Re-Election to the U.S. House

Mitchell, South Dakota – Today, Republican candidate for U.S. House Dusty Johnson made a statement following his re-election to the House of Representatives for a second term:

“I am grateful for South Dakota’s trust and support. South Dakotans are honest, hard-working, and bring a lot of practical solutions to the table. Throughout my first term, those are the values I’ve strived to represent in Washington. Voters in our great state support people who get things done. I’m a workhorse and I have energy to burn. During my second-term, I’ll continue to put that energy towards policies that move America forward and better our nation.”

During Johnson’s first term, four of his bills passed the U.S. House and two were signed into law. He gained a leadership role on the Agriculture Committee and served on the whip team to get the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement across the finish line. Johnson worked with USDA to get the cover crop harvest date moved for our producers and recently introduced a sweeping cattle reform bill that has gained national support from the cattle industry.

Johnson led a working group in crafting a bipartisan COVID-19 relief framework for the American people which included more resources for testing and small businesses. He is a proven leader and puts South Dakota first.

