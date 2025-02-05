Johnson to Continue on Select Committee on China

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) was named to the Select Committee of Strategic Competition Between the United States and Chinese Communist Party, more commonly referred to as the “Select Committee on China.” Johnson was a member of the Select Committee last Congress.

“China poses many unique threats to America’s food security and national security,” said Johnson. “Their attempts to influence America and grow their presence around the world should be a growing concern to many. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue this important work with the Select Committee to get tough on China.”

Johnson has been actively opposed to China’s influence in America. He leads legislation to protect U.S. infrastructure from China, make it harder for China to buy American farmland, crack down on the China-caused fentanyl crisis, safeguard ocean shipping from Chinese malpractice, and more.

“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) represents the most significant national and economic security threat of our time, and I am proud to continue leading the Select Committee as we build on the essential bipartisan work of the 118th Congress,” said Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI). “With the appointment of this exceptional group of members, we are strengthening our efforts to combat the CCP’s growing influence around the world and protect our freedom and way of life. I am grateful to Speaker Johnson for his support and partnership, and I am confident that, together, we will advance policies that keep the United States strong and secure as we confront China’s increasing challenges to our national security.”

Background:

The House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is responsible for assessing the threats to the economy and national security posed by the government of China and proposing plans to ensure a strong American future.

###