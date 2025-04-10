Johnson Votes to Ensures Only U.S. Citizens Vote in U.S. Elections

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted to secure the integrity of American elections by passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to prevent noncitizens from voting in federal elections. The SAVE Act requires proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.

“The requirement to be a U.S. citizen to vote in U.S. elections is commonsense,” said Johnson. “The SAVE Act strengthens election security by ensuring those who are not U.S. citizens do not have the opportunity to sway our federal elections.”

Johnson supported this legislation last Congress. After House passage, many states examined their voter rolls for noncitizens.

South Dakota identified and removed 273 noncitizen voters.

Virginia identified and removed 1,600 noncitizen voters.

Alabama identified 3,251 noncitizen voters.

Texas identified and removed more than 6,500 noncitizen voters.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act will:

Require an individual to provide proof of citizenship in person when registering to vote in federal elections.

Require states to remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls by providing access to existing federal databases.

Add penalties for federal, state, and local officials who knowingly register non-citizens to vote in federal elections.

