Johnson Voting “No” on Articles of Impeachment
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today spoke on the U.S. House of Representatives floor during debate on the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump:
Click here or on the photo above to watch the full speech.
“Madam speaker, I’m voting no.” said Johnson. “Impeachment is not in the best interest of this country, and in fact it has only deepened the partisan divide that truly plagues this country. When the sun comes up tomorrow, I pray with all my heart that the anger and the division in this chamber will give way to an honorableness and a productivity and a time of working together.”
clearly the words of a moderate….no passion
I judge conservatism by what beliefs a person has. With an officeholder, that’s easier to judge because they have a voting record.
Dusty Johnson is a conservative.
Spit take @ 9:27
Dusty is up for re-election, he has no other choice. The people have the power now.
Why didn’t he say he was voting no because there is no evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors? Why not say that he is not going to assist the attempted coup by the leftwing , hypocritical Dems? More strength is needed.
Maybe he didn’t say those words of yours because he doesn’t believe they are facts….I sure don’t. And I am not a Democrat……!.
No one defended Trump’s behaviour or actions. They whined about fairness and tried rewriting the narrative that Ukraine were the bad guys and not Russia. “Not the best interest of the country” is not the same as saying “Trump shouldn’t be impeached for his actions”.
That’s just it. They obfuscated and block the process. They was no defense of the actual actions.
“The day Richard Nixon failed to answer that subpoena is the day he was subject to impeachment because he took the power from Congress over the impeachment process away from Congress, and he became the judge and jury.” – Lindsey Graham