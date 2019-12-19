Johnson Voting “No” on Articles of Impeachment

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today spoke on the U.S. House of Representatives floor during debate on the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump:

Click here or on the photo above to watch the full speech.

“Madam speaker, I’m voting no.” said Johnson. “Impeachment is not in the best interest of this country, and in fact it has only deepened the partisan divide that truly plagues this country. When the sun comes up tomorrow, I pray with all my heart that the anger and the division in this chamber will give way to an honorableness and a productivity and a time of working together.”

###