Johnson’s Office Accepting Summer Internship Applications

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced that his office is seeking internship applicants for Summer 2020 in his Washington, D.C., Rapid City, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls offices.

Duties will include researching legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, leading tours of the U.S. Capitol, handling constituent phone calls, sorting mail and providing support to the staff and the Congressman. Interns will work closely with constituents and staff while developing their research, writing, and communications skills. Most importantly, they will gain an in-depth understanding of the South Dakota congressional office.

“Our offices are hands-on,” said Johnson. “Interns are a vital part of our team both in Washington and in the state. We all work as a team to ensure South Dakota’s interns leave the congressional office with the experience and tools needed to successfully enter the workforce.”

Interested applicants should complete the online internship application and submit a resume no later than March 3rd, 2020. More information about the internship program, along with the application, can be found online. Resumes should be submitted at dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/internships.

