Josh Haeder announces endorsement of Pennington Co. Vice Chair

From my mailbox, Republican Candidate for State Treasurer Josh Haeder has announced the support of the vice-chair of the Pennington County GOP for his candidacy:

  3. Travis Fullerton

    Considering this is a delegate election at the convention it’s a good idea to get the endorsement of county party leadership. It will show momentum heading into the convention. These are good endorsements even though they may not seem like a big deal.

