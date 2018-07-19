Josh Haeder, Candidate for State Treasurer speaking Monday in Brookings Posted on July 18, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From my mailbox: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Hard worker.
Josh, will also be at John’s Place in Flandreau on Monday, July 23, 9:30am-10:30am for coffee & conversation.
Invite your friends and family to join us.