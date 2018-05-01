Josh Haeder for State Treasurer having event in Pierre on May 8th Posted on May 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply From my mailbox, Josh Haeder, Candidate for State Treasurer is having a meet & greet event in Pierre on May 8th: If you’re in town, stop by the Legion Cabin after work! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related