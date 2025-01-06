Josh Klumb doing double duty as Senator and recent hire at School and Lands

I hadn’t realized as such, but I am informed that Senator Josh Klumb – in addition to being a State Senator – has been also working for the State of SD for the last few months at the office of School and Lands. According to the state employee database:

While he is not listed on the website, according to sources, Senator Klumb has been with the office since the first part of August, and is considered a senior policy advisor for School & Lands working out of the Mitchell area.

Senator Klumb joins former State Rep. Caleb Finck, who served in the House of Representatives until January of 2023. Caleb is the Analytics Architect and GIS General Manager for School and Lands. Both are working under the leadership of former State Senator Brock Greenfield who has led the office since 2023.

Klumb is scheduled to complete his term of office in the Senate on January 13, with new legislators to be sworn in the following day.

According to the State of SD’s open government website, Klumb’s salary has been set at $73,000 annually as an exempt employee.