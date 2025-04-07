Julian Beaudion files paperwork to set up committee to run for US Senate

South Dakota Democrat Julian Beaudion filed paperwork this afternoon to take on incumbent Republican US Senator Mike Rounds in the US Senate race, potentially beginning an 18-month campaign battle for the highest office on the 2026 ticket against the two-term Senator and two-term Governor:

Julian for US Senate by Pat Powers on Scribd

Oddly, Beaudion participated in a Press Conference earlier today with South Dakota Democrats, but nothing was said about his potential entry into the race.

A bio for Beaudion notes:

“Julian Beaudion is the co-founder and executive director of The Hub SD, a nonprofit that shares sustainable business and professional resources to support the success of entrepreneurs and business professionals from underrepresented communities Julian is also the current executive director of the South Dakota African American History Museum, vice president of the local NAACP chapter, and the president of Juneteenth Sioux Falls. Julian spent over a decade as a South Dakota law enforcement officer.”

Read the entire bio here.

Beaudion was also selected as the Biden nominee to be the U.S. Marshal for the Territory of South Dakota, but did not go through the Senate confirmation process.

Game on.